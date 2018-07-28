Leeds United Announce Signing of Full Back Barry Douglas From Wolves on a 3-Year Deal

Leeds United have confirmed the signing of full back Barry Douglas from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a three-year deal.

The 28-year-old has joined the club for an undisclosed fee, and could be set to make his debut next week when Leeds welcome recently relegated Stoke City to Elland Road.

Leeds' club statement regarding the signing reads:

"Leeds United are delighted to confirm the signing of Barry Douglas from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

"The 28-year-old left-back joins the club for an undisclosed fee and has signed a three year contract at Elland Road.

"Douglas becomes Leeds United’s first permanent transfer of the summer, following the loan arrivals of Jamal Blackman and Lewis Baker and will wear the number three shirt during his time at Elland Road."

Barry Douglas has completed a permanent move to Leeds United.



Douglas joins the club following a hugely successful stint at Wolves, during which the full back scored five goals and assisted a further 15 in 42 appearances, as the club won the Championship and a route back into the Premier League.

Wolves expressed their gratitude for his performance, tweeting: "All at Wolves would like to thank Barry Douglas for his effort while at the club and wish him the best of luck for the future."

Last season also marked Douglas' first call-up to the Scottish national team. The 28-year-old would make his debut for Scotland against Hungary in March.