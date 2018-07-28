Man Utd Defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson Joins Scunthorpe Utd On Season Long Loan

Manchester United have confirmed that defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson has joined Scunthorpe United on a season long loan deal. The 21-year-old has racked up ten senior appearances for the Red Devils and will be available to feature against Lincoln City in the club's pre-season friendly on Saturday.

Having spent the last two seasons on loan at Wolves and Leeds United, Borthwick-Jackson now drops into League One to help the Iron in their coming campaign, and is excited to play a part in their season.

Best of luck to #MUFC defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, who has today joined Scunthorpe United on loan for the 2018/19 season: https://t.co/hk9AUsHpOt pic.twitter.com/52UsiEyvIz — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 28, 2018

“I’m buzzing to be here and can’t wait to get started,” he said in his first interview with the club on their official website.





“I’m here to progress further and hopefully help the team achieve what they tried to do last year - promotion, which Scunthorpe narrowly missed out on. That’s what attracted me here.

“I think there’s enough talent in the squad to do that, so that’s what we need to be aiming for this season.”

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Available to play at both the heart of the defence and left back, the versatile defender offers a lot to his new manager Nick Daws, and has promised to do whatever he can to help the team win games.

“I can operate at both left-back and centre-back,” he stated.

“When I’m at left-back I like to go forward, get on the ball and put crosses in. I like to put tackles in, blocks and clearances too.

💬 INTERVIEW: Borthwick-Jackson: Buzzing to be here and can't wait to get started - https://t.co/m7gVIkudho



📺 Watch the full interview and much more on @iFollowIron. Sign-up details/what's on offer: https://t.co/UUTsrHd24T pic.twitter.com/4t8v7Ask7S — Scunthorpe United FC (@SUFCOfficial) July 28, 2018

“I want to play as many games as I can and contribute to the team in whatever way I can - assists, tackles, blocks - whatever I can do to help the team win games, I’ll do.