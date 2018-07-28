Sky Sports Journalist Reveals Harry Maguire's Thoughts on Potential Manchester United Move

By 90Min
July 28, 2018

Leicester City defender Harry Maguire wants to join Manchester United this summer, according to Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett. 

The England international has been identified by the Red Devils as a solution to their centre back conundrum, but reports suggest a fee in the region of £80m will be required to lure him away from the King Power Stadium.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

The fee would make him the most expensive defender of all time, surpassing the £75m Liverpool parted with for Virgil van Dijk in January, but Jose Mourinho remains eager to make him his fourth signing of the summer and is reportedly prepared to fund the move with the sale of Marcos Rojo

Speaking on Sky Sports' Transfer Talk podcast, Dorsett claims that Maguire holds a desire for a move to Old Trafford before the transfer window comes to a close: "We know he does want to go to Manchester United," he said. 

"He does want to go to Old Trafford. That’s been made pretty categorical to me in the last couple of days so you know that plays into the thinking of Leicester a little bit.

“I can’t see them letting him go, I just simply can’t even if Manchester United come back with a world-record bid, more than the £75m Liverpool paid for Van Dijk.

“I think Leicester will say no but what happens then with a potentially unhappy player going forward? Well we wait to see."

Leicester, meanwhile, have no intention, or need, to sell Maguire having already sanctioned Riyad Mahrez's £60m move to Manchester City, where they still hold the hope of the 25-year-old agreeing to new terms with the club. 

On the Foxes' stance, Dorsett added: "They don’t need the money. They’re very wealthy owners anyway. They’re nowhere near Financial Fair Play. They’ve got cash to spend. They don’t want money in for him, they want to keep the stars.“The difficulty Leicester have is in attracting players."

The ex-Hull defender has seen his value skyrocket over the last year having impressed in England's run to the World Cup semi-final and in his debut campaign for the Foxes, where his prowess in the final third was also on show having made five goal contributions in the league.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)