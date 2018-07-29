Arsenal Striker Alexandre Lacazette Aims for Partnership With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang This Season

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette claims he can form a deadly strike partnership with Arsenal teammate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and insists the Gabon striker was not signed as his replacement.

Lacazette joined the Gunners last summer for £46.4m but struggled for form in North London, scoring just eight Premier League goals in the first half of the season.

Matters were then made worse for the Frenchman when Arsenal signed Aubameyang in January for £56m, appearing to relegate Lacazette to second choice.

However, Lacazette said (via the Daily Star): “I never said Aubameyang’s arrival was bad for me, only people in the press said it was bad. I was happy because I knew I could play with him.

“I didn’t see him as a rival more than a team-mate, so since the beginning I was happy about his signature.

“Of course, it’s good that we have a good relationship off the pitch – if people are good off the pitch, on the pitch it will be easier to play."

Lacazette admitted that he struggled at times last season and was mystified by his inability to score but has now grown to understand the Premier League better and is ready to perform better in the 2018/19 campaign.

“When I didn’t score, of course I was frustrated," he added.

“But last season has finished, it’s the past, I’ve learned from this and now I am happy to start a new season.

“Now I know all of my team-mates, I know the club, I know how English football is, it’s totally different but now I’m more ready.

“Power is the main difference, it’s more powerful in England. Referees are less strict than in France, teams like to play low and counter-attack and defenders in general are stronger than in France.”

Arsenal begin their season against reigning Premier League champions Manchester City on August 12.