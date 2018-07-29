Liverpool Fans Hail 'King Edwards' as Sporting Director Looks for £20m From Crystal Palace for Star

By 90Min
July 29, 2018

Liverpool fans have heaped praise on sporting director Michael Edwards, who might be about to bin off another striker for a decent fee as Crystal Palace have been linked with a £20m (yes, twenty) move for Danny Ings.

The Reds have done absolute bits in the transfer market under Edwards, having signed the likes of Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson, Naby Keita and Fabinho.

Edwards also got a huge fee from Barcelona for Philippe Coutinho and reaped £12.5m for a Danny Ward, a goalkeeper with just two Premier League appearances.

It's fair to say that Liverpool fans are fairly pleased. In fact, it appears that Lizzie may have been forced into abdicating the throne. Enter, King Michael I.


The newly-instated monarch may well be getting his own statue, which he'll probably buy himself in a cut-price deal.

Signing strikers from Liverpool hasn't gone particularly well for Palace in the past. What's the saying, Fool me once...?

Liverpool may well have Evertonto thank for this sale, with them having inflated the market after paying up to £50m. Whether that deal was a factor or not, the Reds fans are buzzing with their latest departure (hopefully for them).


Ings may be on his way out, but Liverpool have got some exciting attackers coming through their ranks, so Reds fans have no need to worry.

Ryan Kent had successful loan spells at Bundesliga side Freiburg and Championship outfit Bristol Citylast season, and has now made a temporary switch to Rangers.

He will link up with former Liverpool Under-18s coach and club legend, Steven Gerrard, who took over as manager at the Scottish club earlier this summer.

