Newcastle Boss Rafael Benitez Praises New Signing But Confirms He Still Needs Work Permit

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez has told the media that a deal to sign Japan striker Yoshinori Muto is 'done' - barring a work permit - and that the striker has 'quality'.

Speaking to ChronicleLive, Benitez praised the 26-year-old Japanese star, who impressed during the World Cup and has had a successful career in the Bundesliga with Mainz.

The Japan international has 20 goals and ten assists in the Bundesliga for Mainz over the past two seasons, and was also a member of Japan's World Cup squad in Russia, featuring in the group match against Poland.

Benitez outlined the qualities that Muto could bring to Newcastle, as he is set to become the club's fourth signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Ki Sung-yueng, Martin Dubravka and Fabian Schar.

Speaking about his new signing, Benitez said: “Muto is done but it’s just waiting for the work permit. He played in the World Cup in a good team. He has done well in the Bundesliga so we are talking about a striker that is doing well in the last few years at international level.





“He has quality and can bring us energy and good movement plus the intensity you need. I don’t see any problem with him."

"When the deal was announced, Muto received praise from journalist Ronan Murphy, who wrote on Twitter: "Yoshinori Muto could be a bargain for Newcastle. He’s tactically excellent, great off the ball, times his runs well, and is a very hard worker. Will be a big loss for Mainz."