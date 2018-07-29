Newcastle Boss Rafael Benitez Praises New Signing But Confirms He Still Needs Work Permit

By 90Min
July 29, 2018

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez has told the media that a deal to sign Japan striker Yoshinori Muto is 'done' - barring a work permit - and that the striker has 'quality'.

Speaking to ChronicleLive, Benitez praised the 26-year-old Japanese star, who impressed during the World Cup and has had a successful career in the Bundesliga with Mainz.

The Japan international has 20 goals and ten assists in the Bundesliga for Mainz over the past two seasons, and was also a member of Japan's World Cup squad in Russia, featuring in the group match against Poland.

Benitez outlined the qualities that Muto could bring to Newcastle, as he is set to become the club's fourth signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Ki Sung-yueng, Martin Dubravka and Fabian Schar.

Etsuo Hara/GettyImages

Speaking about his new signing, Benitez said: “Muto is done but it’s just waiting for the work permit. He played in the World Cup in a good team. He has done well in the Bundesliga so we are talking about a striker that is doing well in the last few years at international level.


“He has quality and can bring us energy and good movement plus the intensity you need. I don’t see any problem with him."

"When the deal was announced, Muto received praise from journalist Ronan Murphy, who wrote on Twitter: "Yoshinori Muto could be a bargain for Newcastle. He’s tactically excellent, great off the ball, times his runs well, and is a very hard worker. Will be a big loss for Mainz."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)