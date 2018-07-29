Pep Guardiola Admits He Is 'Concerned' as Man City Await Riyad Mahrez Injury Update

Pep Guardiola is not sure whether Riyad Mahrez will recover in time for next weekend's Community Shield, after he suffered an ankle injury during Manchester City's win over Bayern Munich on Saturday.

City came from two goals down to beat Bayern in Miami and end their US tour on a high note, but the win was overshadowed by Mahrez limping off in the 26th minute.

Guardiola confirmed that it was an ankle injury but was unsure whether it would rule Mahrez out of next weekend's curtain-raiser against Chelsea at Wembley.

"It was his ankle. We will see, maybe it is not a problem," Guardiola said after the game, as quoted by ESPN. "I'm concerned for many things, for injured players, players who are still not here but I am so satisfied for what all of the guys on the tour have done."

City had previously lost to Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool on their tour, but Guardiola said that he was proud of how his young team had performed, with 14 first team players still on holiday after the World Cup.

"I said in the previous games how proud I was. The result doesn't matter, nothing counts, but the performance was similar to the second game [against Liverpool].

"We analyse our mistakes in the previous games and did it better against Bayern Munich, one of the best teams. We were able to play good and overcome the situation when we were 2-0 down."

Aymeric Laporte and Phil Foden were also taken off after picking up knocks but neither is a huge concern.