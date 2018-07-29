Stoke City Forward Out for Long Term Through Injury After Picking Up Knock in Pre-Season Friendly

By 90Min
July 29, 2018

The last 12 months haven't exactly been rosy for Stoke City. Manager changes, player fall outs and most importantly Premier League relegation have all set the club backwards. 

The end of last term saw emotional scenes at the bet365 stadium, with the Potters sent down to English football's second tier. Paul Lambert failed to save a sinking ship, and Stoke's 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace saw them drop down into the Championship.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Tears from fan favourite Jack Butland seemed to suggest an end to his time with the Staffordshire club, but the impressive shot stopper still remains. Another player that hasn't left Stoke's ranks is Dutchman Ibrahim Afellay.

Told to stay away from the club by then boss Lambert because of disciplinary reasons, the temperamental Afellay has been seen as a match winner by new coach Gary Rowett. 

David Rogers/GettyImages

Looking to bounce straight back up to the big time, Stoke's chances have taken a dent due to the injury Afellay sustained against Walsall earlier this month.

The Stoke Sentinel report that the midfielder will spend a long time on the sidelines, as a knee problem is more serious than originally hoped.

With this injury a reoccurring one for Afellay, the former Barcelona man will need to be mentally strong. Missing the majority of 2016 with ligament damage, Stoke have to plan for another rehabilitation process.

Even with the 32-year-old missing significant game time, there is good news for Stoke City supporters. Bojan Krkic and Benik Afobe will both return to training this week after niggles kept them out of the St. Pauli friendly.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)