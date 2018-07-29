'That'll Buy His Left Foot': Newcastle Fans React as Leicester Linked With £35m Move for Star Man

With Harry Maguire being strongly linked with a move to Manchester United following his heroic displays for England at the World Cup, Leicester City could reportedly turn to another young English defender should their player leave the club this summer.

Newcastle United centre back Jamaal Lascelles has earned a sterling reputation over the past couple of years as one of the country's finest young defenders, with the Foxes now reportedly keen to acquire the former Nottingham Forest man's services should Maguire be tempted by offers from elsewhere.

However, Newcastle fans are outraged by the rumoured £35m Leicester are prepared to offer for Lascelles' services, with several Magpies supporters having their say on Twitter.

only thing that has me worried is hes is from the area! his brother plays basketball for leicester and his family live in derby! i expect him to say jog on but you just never know. — Bri🏁 (@Bri2889) July 28, 2018

That’ll buy his left foot maybe #NUFC — Scott Kerr (@ScottKerr10) July 28, 2018

£35m lol more like £50m he aint going anywhere — ToonBarmy2 (@Barmy2Toon) July 28, 2018

They may have won a title and well done for that but that isn't a step up for Lacelles by a long chalk. I expect him to be at the Toon as long as Rafa. #IfRafaGoesWego — stanleyroad (@dfsman09) July 28, 2018

Leicester's attempts to prise Lascelles away from Newcastle will not be helped by the fact that the defender is the club's captain and is clearly settled at St James' Park.

Furthermore, the presence of Rafael Benitez may be enough on its own to keep Lascelles at Newcastle, the Spanish manager carrying a glowing reputation which could convince Lascelles that staying would be the best move for his personal development at this stage.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The defender was arguably Newcastle's star player as the club battled to a top half finish in the Premier League last season, surprising many as the club was not considered to have a good enough squad to do anything besides battle relegation.

Should Lascelles remain at Newcastle for another year and continue to perform to his usual high standards, there is the possibility that bigger clubs than Leicester will come knocking for his signature in the future.