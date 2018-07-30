Former Wolves Goalkeeper Carl Ikeme Set to Be Offered Nigeria Coaching Role After Retiring at 32

By 90Min
July 30, 2018

Carl Ikeme is set to be offered a role as part of Nigeria's backroom coaching staff after announcing his retirement from football at the age of 32, according to the BBC.

Ikeme, who spent 15 years at Wolverhampton Wanderers, recently announced his retirement almost exactly a year after being diagnosed with acute leukaemia.

Malcolm Couzens/GettyImages

Though the goalkeeper is now in complete remission and is set to make a full recovery after undergoing chemotherapy, Ikeme took the decision to retire from the game after consulting medical experts and is now set to begin his coaching career working under Nigeria manager Gernot Rohr.

A statement released by the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) says that Ikeme will be offered a coaching role with the national side as soon as he completes his badges as a goalkeeping coach.

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

"The NFF will find the resources to send Carl Ikeme on a coaching course, and afterwards absorb him into the technical crew of the Super Eagles," read the statement, which was made by NFF general secretary, Mohammed Sanusi.

"That is the least we can do for such a dedicated patriot.

"He was an embodiment of absolute dedication, commitment and patriotic fervour in the games that he played for the Super Eagles.

"The circumstances of his retirement from the game are somewhat depressing, even as we thank God for his life," Sanusi added.

Ikeme made ten appearances for Nigeria across 2015 and 2016 following the retirement of the Super Eagles' first choice goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama.

Born in England, Ikeme was eligible to play for either country but opted for Nigeria, earning his first call-up in 2015 and making his debut in September of that year in an African Cup of Nations qualifier.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)