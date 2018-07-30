Former Wolves Goalkeeper Carl Ikeme Set to Be Offered Nigeria Coaching Role After Retiring at 32

Carl Ikeme is set to be offered a role as part of Nigeria's backroom coaching staff after announcing his retirement from football at the age of 32, according to the BBC.

Ikeme, who spent 15 years at Wolverhampton Wanderers, recently announced his retirement almost exactly a year after being diagnosed with acute leukaemia.

Malcolm Couzens/GettyImages

Though the goalkeeper is now in complete remission and is set to make a full recovery after undergoing chemotherapy, Ikeme took the decision to retire from the game after consulting medical experts and is now set to begin his coaching career working under Nigeria manager Gernot Rohr.

A statement released by the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) says that Ikeme will be offered a coaching role with the national side as soon as he completes his badges as a goalkeeping coach.

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

"The NFF will find the resources to send Carl Ikeme on a coaching course, and afterwards absorb him into the technical crew of the Super Eagles," read the statement, which was made by NFF general secretary, Mohammed Sanusi.

"That is the least we can do for such a dedicated patriot.

"He was an embodiment of absolute dedication, commitment and patriotic fervour in the games that he played for the Super Eagles.

"The circumstances of his retirement from the game are somewhat depressing, even as we thank God for his life," Sanusi added.

Ikeme made ten appearances for Nigeria across 2015 and 2016 following the retirement of the Super Eagles' first choice goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama.

Born in England, Ikeme was eligible to play for either country but opted for Nigeria, earning his first call-up in 2015 and making his debut in September of that year in an African Cup of Nations qualifier.