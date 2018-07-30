Fulham Set Their Sights on Swansea Alfie Mawson After Agreeing Deal for Aleksandar Mitrovic

Swansea City defender Alfie Mawson could reportedly join newly promoted Fulham, as the Cottagers seek to reinforce their defence.

According to the Daily Mail, Fulham hope to complete a deal for the highly rated centre back early this week.



Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Mawson was one of few Swansea players to enhance his reputation last season, as he was a consistently impressive performer despite his side's dismal form. In fact, his displays attracted the interest of England manager Gareth Southgate, who included the 24-year-old in the squads to face the Netherlands and Italy in March - although the defender didn't play in either game.

Unfortunately, Mawson was unable to save the Swans from relegation, as they finished in 18th place in the Premier League with a mere 33 points. Now he is hopeful that he can move to London and continue his career in the top flight.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Mawson won't be cheap - he is valued at £25m - but Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic is evidently undeterred by this valuation. Compared with the £80m which Leicester City would reportedly require for Harry Maguire, Mawson's price tag makes him look like a potential bargain.

If the Swansea defender joins the Cottagers, they will have achieved two major transfer coups this summer, as they are on the verge of completing a £22m deal for Newcastle United's Aleksandar Mitrovic. The Serbia striker was already on loan at Craven Cottage, where he netted 12 times in 20 matches last season, thus playing a crucial role in Fulham's promotion.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Jokanovic has worked tirelessly this summer to secure Mitrovic's services on a permanent basis, and his efforts seem to have paid off. The Serb left Newcastle's pre-season training camp in Portugal on Saturday and is scheduled to have a medical at Craven Cottage on Monday.



With Mawson at the back and Mitrovic up front, the Cottagers could be a force to be reckoned with in the 2018/19 season.

