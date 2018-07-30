Journalist Offers Brutal Analysis of Harry Maguire's Possible Move to Manchester United

Everyone got caught up in Harry Maguire fever during the World Cup . The England defender was imperious in the Three Lions run all the way to the semi-finals, so much so that even Jose Mourinho's head appears to have been turned by the Leicester defender's exploits.

However, one man who was not caught up in Maguire fever was journalist Duncan Castles. Castles specialises in Manchester United transfer news, and has insisted that Maguire is not the right man to solve United's problems.



Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Castles, writing for the Times , said: ''If United sign Harry Maguire before their August 10 opener against Leicester City, it will not be because the 25-year-old has Champions League experience, has won silverware or was his new manager's first choice to lead the defence.

''It will be because the World Cup inflated Maguire's reputation, his wages are relatively modest and United see value in acquiring an England international.



Rey Del Rio/International Champions Cup/GettyImages

''A year ago, United settled on Victor Lindelöf because the Benfica-based Swede was cheaper than more polished options. If that's one warning sign, Phil Jones and Chris Smalling are two more.''

Castles argued in his Times article that a safer better for United would be to sign Toby Alderwierld, as the 29-year-old has far more experience and is far more the finished product than Maguire is.



Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Castles went on to add: ''Spending heavily on English centre-backs in the expectation that they will develop into elite defenders offers no guarantee they ever will.''