Man City Give Positive Update on £60m Signing Riyad Mahrez After Pre-Season Injury Scare

Manchester City have announced that £60m summer signing Riyad Mahrez has been given the 'all clear' to return to training later this week following an injury scare in a pre-season friendly against Bayern Munich over the weekend.

Fans feared the worst when the Algerian winger was picture wearing a protective boot upon his return to Manchester as the squad returned to England from the United States tour, but City have been able to provide a positive update after a scan.

Michael Reaves/GettyImages

The club has confirmed Mahrez suffered 'no significant damage' and could be in contention to make his official debut in Sunday's Community Shield against Chelsea at Wembley.

Mahrez, who was named PFA Players' Player of the Year in 2015/16 and has 60 combined Premier League goals and assists to his name from the last three seasons, completed his long awaited move to City from Leicester earlier this month after a failed attempt in January.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

City will still be missing a handful of key players in the Community Shield and as the new Premier League campaign kicks off, with Kevin de Bruyne, Vincent Kompany, Kyle Walker, Raheem Sterling, John Stones and Fabian Delph in action with their countries until the final weekend of the World Cup in Russia just a fortnight ago.

Benjamin Mendy cut short his holiday to start training after playing just 40 minutes of France's victorious campaign and missing much of last season through injury.

The likes of Sergio Aguero, Nicolas Otamendi, Bernardo Silva, David Silva, Fernandinho, Ederson, Gabriel Jesus and Danilo could be lacking in fitness by opening weekend against Arsenal after reaching the World Cup knockout rounds has delayed their start to pre-season.