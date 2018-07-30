'Nervous Times': Joey Barton Makes Big Liverpool Prediction Ahead of the 2018/19 Season

By 90Min
July 30, 2018

Everton fan Joey Barton believes that Liverpool will be very close to winning the Premier League next season, admitting that it will be ''nervous times'' for Toffees fans.

Liverpool finished fourth last season, but since then the Merseyside club have spent an outrageous £175m, bringing the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri, Alisson, Naby Keita and Fabinho to the club. The Reds have also retained virtually every first-team player including Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

This has led Barton - now the manager of Fleetwood Town - to make the prediction that Liverpool could be set to win their first ever Premier League title.


Speaking to Talksport, the former Newcastle man said- ''When we look across Stanley Park, no matter what any of us say, and see the big German [Jurgen Klopp], the style they're playing and the way they have invested again - it's nervous times for Evertonians.''

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Barton went on, ''I honestly think they could get really close to their first title in 20-odd years. It will be really close.''

Due to his Everton fandom, Barton will be hoping that his prediction of a successful season for Liverpool will not come true. 

However, Barton will be more pre-occupied with his first management job, taking charge of League One side Fleetwood Town. The Cod Army finished 14th last season, and Barton has been given the task of trying to turn the north-west club into promotion contenders.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)