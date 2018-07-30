'Nervous Times': Joey Barton Makes Big Liverpool Prediction Ahead of the 2018/19 Season

Everton fan Joey Barton believes that Liverpool will be very close to winning the Premier League next season, admitting that it will be ''nervous times'' for Toffees fans.

Liverpool finished fourth last season, but since then the Merseyside club have spent an outrageous £175m, bringing the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri, Alisson, Naby Keita and Fabinho to the club. The Reds have also retained virtually every first-team player including Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

This has led Barton - now the manager of Fleetwood Town - to make the prediction that Liverpool could be set to win their first ever Premier League title.





Speaking to Talksport , the former Newcastle man said- ''When we look across Stanley Park, no matter what any of us say, and see the big German [Jurgen Klopp], the style they're playing and the way they have invested again - it's nervous times for Evertonians.''



Barton went on, ''I honestly think they could get really close to their first title in 20-odd years. It will be really close.''

Due to his Everton fandom, Barton will be hoping that his prediction of a successful season for Liverpool will not come true.

However, Barton will be more pre-occupied with his first management job, taking charge of League One side Fleetwood Town. The Cod Army finished 14th last season, and Barton has been given the task of trying to turn the north-west club into promotion contenders.

