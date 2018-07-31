Alfie Mawson Currently Undergoing Medical With Fulham Ahead of Proposed £20m Deal From Swansea

Alfie Mawson is edging closer to becoming a Fulham player as he is currently undergoing a medical ahead of his proposed £20m move from Swansea City.

Swansea City suffered relegation from the Premier League during the 2017/18 season and will be playing in the second tier for the first time since 2011 when the Championship kicks off on August 3rd. Mawson played in every match in the league for the Swans and, despite the club's relegation, he won plaudits for his work at the heart of the defence.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Mawson enhanced his already high reputation with his performances which even meant he earned a call up to Gareth Southgate's England squad in March - although he didn't feature against either the Netherlands or Italy in the international friendlies.

The 24-year-old now looks set to join recently promoted Fulham as, according to Sky Sports, he is currently undergoing a medical ahead of a £20m move.

James Baylis - AMA/GettyImages

Recently promoted Fulham have already made a number of high profile signings during this summer's transfer window, including a loan deal for Andre Shurrle and the recent acquisition of Aleksandar Mitrovic from Newcastle United.

The Cottagers are set to pay an initial £15m up front and then a further £5m in potential add-ons, which in relative terms could be a bargain considering the recent £80m valuation of Leicester City's Harry Maguire.

Fulham's extensive transfer activity indicates that they could potentially enjoy a very exciting season under manager Milan Jokanovic. They haven't been afraid to bolster their squad significantly and the signings they have made enhance the overall quality of the their starting XI.

With Mawson at the heart of the defence, they could easily consolidate their Premier League status this season.