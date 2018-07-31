Burnley Defender Matt Lowton Signs New Three-Year Deal at Turf Moor

By 90Min
July 31, 2018

Burnley have announced the signing of English defender Matt Lowton to a new three-year deal.

The 29-year-old's contract was originally set for expiration in 2020 but the Clarets have moved to retain his services for a lengthier period, having handed their player improved terms.

"The Clarets have secured the services of another of their key men with defender Matt Lowton signing a new long-term contract at Turf Moor," a statement on the club's website reads.


"Lowton was under contract until June, 2020 but has been rewarded with an improved deal to run for an additional 12 months.


"The agreement with Lowton comes after six of his existing Burnley team-mates signed new contracts last season. And it means the former Aston Villa right-back, 29, should extend his stay with the Clarets to six years."

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Lowton made 26 Premier League appearances for the Turf Moor residents last season and assisted three goals. He was only shown one yellow card over the course of the campaign.


“I’m enjoying it, the same as I was the first time I walked in, so I’m looking forward to a large amount of my career being spent here,” the full-back added.

“Since I’ve joined, the manager has helped me no end on my defensive shape.

“The attitude here day-to-day is what I really need. I need to be on it all the time and the manager makes sure that everybody is.

“I’ve definitely played my best football over the past couple of years and I’m enjoying it, which helps as well.”

