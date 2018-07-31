Manchester City Signs Young Dutch Center Back Philippe Sandler

Manchester City have announced the signing of 21-year-old center back Philippe Sandler.

By 90Min
July 31, 2018

Manchester City have announced the signing of 21-year-old center back Philippe Sandler.

The Premier League champions, intent on improving their squad this summer, have brought in a new defender who will hope to compete for a place in Pep Guardiola's setup next season.

"Manchester City are delighted to confirm the signing of Dutch defender Philippe Sandler," the Sky Blues reported via their official website.

A product of the Ajax youth system and capped for his national U20s side, Sandler has moved from Eredivisie team PEC Zwolle. 

"At 6ft 2in tall Sandler is a commanding presence at center back, while also comfortable in a holding midfield role.

"Everyone at City would like to welcome him to the Club."

Sandler, who started playing his football on a professional scale with Eredivisie giants Ajax, moved to PEC Zwolle in 2016. And in January, it was agreed that he would join City this summer.

He will be contracted to the side for the next four years and is believed to have cost them between €2.5-3m.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)