Manchester City have announced the signing of 21-year-old center back Philippe Sandler.

The Premier League champions, intent on improving their squad this summer, have brought in a new defender who will hope to compete for a place in Pep Guardiola's setup next season.

"Manchester City are delighted to confirm the signing of Dutch defender Philippe Sandler," the Sky Blues reported via their official website.

A product of the Ajax youth system and capped for his national U20s side, Sandler has moved from Eredivisie team PEC Zwolle.

"At 6ft 2in tall Sandler is a commanding presence at center back, while also comfortable in a holding midfield role.

"Everyone at City would like to welcome him to the Club."

Sandler, who started playing his football on a professional scale with Eredivisie giants Ajax, moved to PEC Zwolle in 2016. And in January, it was agreed that he would join City this summer.

He will be contracted to the side for the next four years and is believed to have cost them between €2.5-3m.