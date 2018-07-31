Mauricio Pochettino Admits Tottenham May Not Make Any Signings Before Transfer Window Closes

By 90Min
July 31, 2018

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has admitted there is a possibility his side may not add any new faces to their current squad before the end of the transfer window.

Spurs are yet to make a single signing this summer, despite the fact that Pochettino called for his side to 'be brave' during the transfer window. 

The north London side have been able to tie down a number of first team regulars to extended contracts, but that is as close as they have come to improving their squad ahead of the upcoming season.

James Baylis - AMA/GettyImages

When quizzed about Spurs transfer shortcomings, as quoted by the Daily Mail, Pochettino suggested that although Spurs are trying, he is unsure if they will be able to sign anyone.

"Of course we are going to compete with big sides and they are doing a lot of business," he stated.

"For us it's still difficult to do. But in our mind it's always to be competitive is the most important. We are going to play with 11 and try to be competitive and try to win every single game.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/GettyImages

"Last season I told you some numbers, but this season we don't know. I don't know if we are going to sign or not. We're working on that. I cannot tell you if we're going to sign one, zero or two or three or four. 

"The club's doing everything to help the team and add some players, more quality, and try to help us in the season to achieve what we want."

The transfer window closes on 9 August, meaning that if Spurs are to bolster their current squad, they don't have long to do so. After witnessing the huge spending from the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal, it could prove to be a long, tough season for Spurs fans.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)