Mauricio Pochettino Admits Tottenham May Not Make Any Signings Before Transfer Window Closes

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has admitted there is a possibility his side may not add any new faces to their current squad before the end of the transfer window.

Spurs are yet to make a single signing this summer, despite the fact that Pochettino called for his side to 'be brave' during the transfer window.

The north London side have been able to tie down a number of first team regulars to extended contracts, but that is as close as they have come to improving their squad ahead of the upcoming season.

James Baylis - AMA/GettyImages

When quizzed about Spurs transfer shortcomings, as quoted by the Daily Mail, Pochettino suggested that although Spurs are trying, he is unsure if they will be able to sign anyone.

"Of course we are going to compete with big sides and they are doing a lot of business," he stated.

"For us it's still difficult to do. But in our mind it's always to be competitive is the most important. We are going to play with 11 and try to be competitive and try to win every single game.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/GettyImages

"Last season I told you some numbers, but this season we don't know. I don't know if we are going to sign or not. We're working on that. I cannot tell you if we're going to sign one, zero or two or three or four.

"The club's doing everything to help the team and add some players, more quality, and try to help us in the season to achieve what we want."

The transfer window closes on 9 August, meaning that if Spurs are to bolster their current squad, they don't have long to do so. After witnessing the huge spending from the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal, it could prove to be a long, tough season for Spurs fans.