Nabil Fekir's Liverpool Saga Rumbles on as Brother Yassin Replies to Lyon Fans With Cryptic Message

By 90Min
July 31, 2018

The story of Nabil Fekir's on and off move to Liverpool has been a laboured one. Arduous in every nature, most fans of both Lyon and the Reds would just enjoy some sort of clarity at this moment in time.

Unfortunately for them, that's not what they'll be getting anytime soon. However, new information on the transfer has recently come to light. In an open training session this week, Fekir's brother Yassin was asked about his sibling's future by supporters. 

While signing shirts, his response to a question on if Nabil would continue at Lyon next year was: "I don't know. He could be."

Thanks for clearing that up, Yassin.

With Liverpool having already spent a gigantic £175m this summer on a whole host of stars including Naby Keita and Alisson Becker, Fekir's price tag may now be out of their budget. 

Jurgen Klopp will be looking to challenge last season's runaway champions Manchester City, and hopes to bring Merseyside its first Premier League title - the Reds last won the old English first division in 1990 - since its inception. At this very moment it is anyone's guess if Fekir will be along for the ride.  

A member of the France squad that took home the World Cup, Nabil came on as a substitute in the final against Croatia. It's possible that his busy summer is far from over yet.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

A real fan favourite with Les Gones, the loyal supporters of Olympique Lyonnais would be upset to see such a talent leave their ranks. However, after finishing third in Ligue 1 last year, a rumoured sum of £53m for one player could be used to reinvest on multiple fronts.

According to Arsenal legend Robert Pires, Liverpool would be silly to overlook a gem like Fekir.  As a man who knew the Premier League well — and was part of the Gunners' Invincibles team of 2003/04  — the Reds could be worse off than to listen to his advice.

With a void left by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's serious knee injury, Liverpool need somebody to fill a midfield role. The England international will have to go through a long rehabilitation process and looks unlikely to see any game time this season. 

Borussia Dortmund's Christian Pulisic has been suggested as an alternative, with Klopp a big fan. As of right now, it seems Fekir's playing situation for next year is still very much up in the air.

