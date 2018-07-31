PSG Boss Thomas Tuchel Refuses to Comment on Transfer Rumours Surrounding Chelsea's N'Golo Kante

Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel has refused to comment on the transfer rumours surrounding a potential move for Chelsea's N'Golo Kante.

Kante has cemented himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in world football after three hugely impressive seasons in the Premier League, first with Leicester City and then with Chelsea. His reputation was further improved this summer after enjoying an outstanding tournament for France as they went on to life the World Cup trophy.

Unsurprisingly, given the fact that Chelsea failed to qualify for the Champions League last season, there have been plenty of rumours surrounding his potential exit from Stamford Bridge and one potential suitor was said to be PSG.

However, in an interview with the press (as per TalkSPORT) Tuchel refused to comment on any rumours surrounding Kante.

“It is not fair and I do not like, and I do not like it if other coaches talk about situations of players who are playing for other clubs,” Tuchel stated.

“So there is no comment on N’Golo Kante, of course, not for the transfer window.”

Although Tuchel provided no comment, he hasn't dispelled the idea that PSG are still interested in Kante and it would come as no surprise to see more rumours circulating regarding the Frenchman's future.

Newly appointed Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri already has a monumental battle on his hands to try and hold onto Chelsea stars Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois amid interest from Real Madrid, so keeping Kante will be crucial if Chelsea are going to be able to propel themselves back into the top four again in the upcoming season.