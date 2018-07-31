Spanish Report Claims That Real Madrid Are Set to Join the Race to Sign Leicester City Defender

July 31, 2018

Spanish giants Real Madrid are said to be the latest club who are pursuing Leicester City defender Harry Maguire this summer.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a stellar debut season with the Foxes and was one of England's stand out performers at this year's World Cup, winning plaudits for his assured performances at the heart of the Three Lions' defence. It comes as no surprise to see that he has been linked with a big money move, with Manchester United seemingly leading the way to land his signature.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

However, according to Spanish news outlet Don Balon, Real Madrid are also interested in signing Maguire after his recent performances. Los Blancos are apparently looking to add to their already considerable wealth of talents and it is being claimed that Maguire is a transfer target due to his impressive aerial ability.

Whether or not this speculation proves to be true, Leicester fans would have been reassured today, as manager Claude Puel has insisted to Sky Sports that the Foxes are not looking to sell Maguire so close to the end of the transfer window.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

“If we lose a player just a few days before the beginning of the season without the ability to replace him"

"To change the scene before the start of the season is not possible,”

“He can continue to perform with Leicester and improve and that is the important thing always with a young player.”

Regardless of Puel's comments, it seems highly unlikely that Real Madrid will actually lodge an official bid for Maguire, especially after just two seasons in the Premier League and one World Cup. 

In addition to this, Don Balon are infamous for spreading false rumours, so Leicester fans will likely not need to worry about Maguire making the switch over to Spain any time soon.

