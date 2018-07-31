Spurs Fans React to the Speculation Surrounding Serge Aurier's Cryptic Instagram Post

By 90Min
July 31, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur fans have been given a glimmer of hope regarding Spurs' pursuit of transfer target Wilfried Zaha, following Serge Aurier's recent activity on Instagram.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have witnessed their side fail to make a single signing so far this summer, despite being linked to a number of players, including Crystal Palace's Zaha. Mauricio Pochettino previously insisted that his side need to 'be brave' this summer, but the board haven't replicated this view leaving many Spurs fans hugely frustrated.

It has got to the point where a number of Spurs fans are now clinging on to straws when it comes to news surrounding any potential signings, and some are even beginning to look a little too  closely into Serge Aurier's recent post on Instagram.

Aurier captioned the post "stay calm the Target is not far" and also included a series of emojis such as praying hands, an alarm clock, an Eagle and a flame.


The post was subsequently liked by Zaha, which sent some Spurs fans into overdrive - this is unsurprising given the way in which their summer has unfolded thus far.


Some Spurs fans have taken this as confirmation that Zaha will 100% be making the move across London imminently... 

...and others are taking a more realistic approach, deciding that the reason Zaha liked the post is simply because they play for the same national team in Ivory Coast and not because they are set to become club mates.

It is understandable that some Spurs fans are being driven to the point of madness after the summer they have had to endure, but even the most dedicated of conspiracy theorists have to admit that this one is a little far fetched.

With the transfer window slamming shut on the 9th of August, Spurs better get their act together before their fans totally lose their minds.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)