Tottenham's preseason tour through the United States will come to a close on Tuesday night, when Spurs face off against AC Milan at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Tottenham has won one of its two matches thus far, beating Roma 4-1 before losing its most recent match to Barcelona on penalities. Tottenham will open its Premeir League season on Aug. 11, hosting Newcastle.

As for Milan, Tuesday's battle will be its second of the ICC after falling to Manchester United on penalties last Wednesday. Following the match with Tottenham, AC Milan will face Barcelona on Saturday.

Here's how you can watch Tuesday's match.

Time: 8:35 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN News

Live Stream: You can stream the match via ESPN+ or the WatchESPN app.