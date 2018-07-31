Unai Emery Allows Fringe Player to Leave Arsenal as Preparations Continue Ahead of New Season

Arsenal manager Unai Emery is continuing preparations for the season ahead by allowing goalkeeper Matt Macey to join Plymouth Argyle on a season-long loan.

Confirmed on the club's official website, the 23-year-old has moved to the League One club for the 2018/19 season in order to gain some more first team experience in what will be his third loan move since joining the club from Bristol Rovers in 2013, having played for Accrington Stanley in 2015 as well as Luton Town in 2017.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

The signing of Bernd Leno this summer from Bayer Leverkusen, as well as the presence of Petr Cech and David Ospina, meant that first team opportunities for Macey would've been limited, with the move allowing him the chance to get some vital game time under his belt.

Macey featured twice for Arsenal's first time last season, against Norwich in the EFL Cup and again in a Europa League group game against Red Star Belgrade, whilst he also played six times for the Gunners' Under-23 side.

Emery has been busy this summer as he prepares for his first season in charge at Arsenal, although one of his biggest decisions will come when he has to select his first choice goalkeeper for the opening game of the Premier League season against Manchester City on August 12th.

Macey's exit means that Emery will have the choice of Leno, Cech or Ospina as his realistic options to start the game against the reigning league champions, as Arsenal look to improve on a disappointing sixth place finish from last season.