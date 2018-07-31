'World Domination': talkSPORT Pundit Urges Liverpool to Sign One More Player in Key Position

By 90Min
July 31, 2018

Liverpool should replace defender Dejan Lovren if they are to dominate England. Yes, you read that right. Those are the thoughts of talkSPORT pundit and former Newcastle striker Micky Quinn. 


Quinn, who was speaking with Alan Brazil on talkSPORT, confessed that he believes the Reds need to replace the regular starter to secure a Premier League title.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has had a highly active transfer window so far after the arrivals of Naby Keita from RB Leipzig, Fabinho from Monaco, Xherdan Shaqiri from Stoke and most recently signed Alisson from Roma, as the German looks to challenge for the Premier League title this season.

Liverpool fan Quinn admitted he eagerly anticipates the new Premier League campaign, but believes the Reds should target a new centre back to replace 29-year-old Lovren.

JEFF KOWALSKY/GettyImages

"I’m excited now for this coming season,” Quinn said on the Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast (quoted by the Express).

“Don’t forget we got Virgil van Dijk in in January, so he’s bedded in now.

“We’ve got goals up front, a midfield to die for, Trent [Alexander-Arnold] at right-back and [Andy] Robertson at left-back, and a goalkeeper at last!

“Dejan Lovren is the weakest link. If they got a centre-back to partner Van Dijk, then I think it would be world domination for Liverpool Football Club.”

VI-Images/GettyImages

Lovren was a vital part of the Croatia squad that got to the World Cup final, however he did come under fire last season following a number mistakes and some questionable performances.


The centre-half dismissed his critics during a press conference during the World Cup, claiming he is one of the best defenders in the world.

"It's something special for me. From my point of view, people said I had a difficult season but I don't agree," he said.

"I took Liverpool to the final of the Champions League. Now with my national team we are in the final.

"I think people should recognise that I am also one of the best defenders in the world and not just talk nonsense."

