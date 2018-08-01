Arsenal Prepare for Chief Ivan Gazidis Departure From the Emirates After Formal Approach From Milan

August 01, 2018

Arsenal are preparing for the potential exit of Ivan Gazidis after their chief executive was subject to a formal offer from AC Milan

Gazidis recently informed the Gunners' board of the approach from the Serie A giants and while a definitive decision has yet to be confirmed, the club are taking all the necessary steps to prepare for the departure of one of their most influential executives - as per the Telegraph

FBL-ENG-FACUP-ARSENAL-CHELSEA

The 53-year-old has been key in the comprehensive restructuring of the club over the past few years, with the successful appointment of Arsene Wenger's successor in Unai Emery and the installing of key figures of Raul Sanllehi and Sven Mislintat all made under his control. 


Following his success at Arsenal Milan bosses are eager for the 53-year-old to oversee their own structural changes to help take the club back to the top of Italian football, and Arsenal understand that Gazidis may feel the time is right to take on another challenge in football. 

However, the Gunners are not worried about an imminent departure as his potential notice period would rule out a quick switch - and they are confident Gazidis would not force through a sudden exit. 

Having been leading the club on a day-to-day basis since the end of last season news of Gazidi's potential departure 11 days prior to the start of the Premier League season has thrown a spanner in the works - but the club are confident they are well equipped to deal with his exit. 

With a final decision yet to be made Arsenal's board are still hopeful that Gazidis will stay at the club, but with the greatest challenge of the post Wenger era now up and running he could be eager to take on the tough task of restructuring Milan from top to bottom.

