Arsenal Reject Galatasaray's Offer to Take Shkodran Mustafi on Loan & Hold Out for Permanent Deal

Turkish side Galatasaray have seen a loan offer for Shkodran Mustafi rejected by Arsenal, with the Premier League club instead looking for a permanent deal.



The German looks to have fallen out of favour at the Emirates Stadium after a difficult season last time out, while the arrival of Sokratis and Calum Chambers' contract extension has cast doubt on his standing in the team.

Mustafi's poor performances lead him to be omitted from the German World Cup squad at the back end of last season, capping off a disastrous season for the defender. A number of clubs have been credited with interest in signing the player since, with Arsenal believed to be open to selling if they can strike the right deal.



One club who have made a move for the 26-year-old is Galatasaray, who have made a one-year loan offer for the centre back. However, Turkish news outlet Fanatik report that Arsenal have turned down their offer.



The reasons appears to be that the Gunners would prefer a permanent transfer out of the club for Mustafi and will therefore wait to see how events develop in the coming days - Juventus are said to be chasing the defender for around €25m - with the English transfer window set to shut in a week.



The report goes onto state that Arsenal are holding out for a cash sale to presumably reinvest in the squad prior to the English deadline on August 9, but that Galatasaray may stand a better chance of confirming a loan deal for him after that date. The deadline for clubs outside of England remains at the end of the month.

Arsenal face Lazio in their final pre-season friendly before they host reigning champions Manchester City on the opening day of the Premier League season.