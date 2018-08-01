Arsenal Reject Galatasaray's Offer to Take Shkodran Mustafi on Loan & Hold Out for Permanent Deal

By 90Min
August 01, 2018

Turkish side Galatasaray have seen a loan offer for Shkodran Mustafi rejected by Arsenalwith the Premier League club instead looking for a permanent deal.

The German looks to have fallen out of favour at the Emirates Stadium after a difficult season last time out, while the arrival of Sokratis and Calum Chambers' contract extension has cast doubt on his standing in the team.

Allsport Co./GettyImages

Mustafi's poor performances lead him to be omitted from the German World Cup squad at the back end of last season, capping off a disastrous season for the defender. A number of clubs have been credited with interest in signing the player since, with Arsenal believed to be open to selling if they can strike the right deal.

One club who have made a move for the 26-year-old is Galatasaray, who have made a one-year loan offer for the centre back. However, Turkish news outlet Fanatik report that Arsenal have turned down their offer.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

The reasons appears to be that the Gunners would prefer a permanent transfer out of the club for Mustafi and will therefore wait to see how events develop in the coming days - Juventus are said to be chasing the defender for around €25m - with the English transfer window set to shut in a week.


The report goes onto state that Arsenal are holding out for a cash sale to presumably reinvest in the squad prior to the English deadline on August 9, but that Galatasaray may stand a better chance of confirming a loan deal for him after that date. The deadline for clubs outside of England remains at the end of the month.

Arsenal face Lazio in their final pre-season friendly before they host reigning champions Manchester City on the opening day of the Premier League season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)