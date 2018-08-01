Aston Villa Announce Signing of Atletico Madrid Goalkeeper Andre Moreira With Love Island Tweet

By 90Min
August 01, 2018

Aston Villa have completed the signing of goalkeeper Andre Moreira on a season-long loan from Atletico Madrid, announcing the move with a brilliantly cringe worthy Love Island tweet following the conclusion of the cult reality show this week.

Moreira originally joined Atletico from Ribeirao in his native Portugal where he was a younger teammate of Manchester City stopper Ederson.

However, the 22-year-old is yet to play a first team game for the Madrid side and has instead spent the last few seasons on loan with Moreirense, Uniao Madeira, Belenenses, Braga and Belenenses again back in his native Portugal.

"I am very excited. It's such a big opportunity at such a big club," Moreira told AVFC.co.uk.

"It's the perfect opportunity at the right moment. It's a big move for me," he added.

"Aston Villa is a great football club - a famous football club. The training facilities are great. I know the stadium is famous and historic. I just can't wait to get started now."

Be sure to follow our new signing 👉 @AndreMoreira95 . #PartOfThePride #AVFC

A post shared by Aston Villa FC (@avfcofficial) on

With last season's number one Sam Johnstone moving on after his loan from Manchester United finished, Moreira now has the opportunity to establish himself as a Villa starter.

Jed Steer and veteran Mark Bunn are the other goalkeepers in the first team squad.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)