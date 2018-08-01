Barcelona Not Interested in Re-Signing Midfielder From Bayern Munich This Summer

Barcelona will not make any attempt to re-sign former midfielder Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich this summer, despite the player's own desire to return to the Camp Nou.

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Thiago is 'crazy' about a return to Barcelona and Brazilian midfielder Rafinha, who currently plays for the club, said: "I would like to see him again at Barça because I think he fits perfectly in this team."

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

However, Thiago is not on Barcelona's list of targets in midfield because the club are looking for a stronger, more industrious player whereas the 27-year-old is seen as being more of a deep-lying playmaker.

Another factor which may be crucial in preventing Thiago from returning to his boyhood side is the fact that he left Barcelona to begin with. Pep Segura, general manager of the Catalan giants, is said to have a negative view of players who seek a move away from Barcelona as Thiago did in 2013.

David Ramos/GettyImages

Though joining Bayern five years ago was the shot in the arm that Thiago's career needed and helped establish him further within the game due to the regular playing time he has received in Bavaria, it could now come back to haunt Thiago by preventing him from getting his dream move back to Barcelona.

Another potential stumbling block in any deal between the two sides is the fee. Bayern are demanding €70m for the midfielder, which Barcelona are reluctant to spend due to Thiago's persistent injury woes which could derail his and Barcelona's season.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

In 153 appearances for Die Roten, Thiago has scored 25 goals and provided 27 assists. He was also a member of Spain's World Cup squad in Russia, playing in two games during the group stage.