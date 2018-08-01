Football Fans Set for Another Chance at Rare and Retro Shirts as Cult Store Takes to the Road Again

By 90Min
August 01, 2018

Cult football shirt retailer Classic Football Shirts have announced a new pop-up shop in London, after the success of previous versions in the buildup to the World Cup and during last month's tournament. 

The new store will run in east London for just over a month, from Monday 13 August until Thursday 16 September, and will feature shirts from all around the world - the good, the bad, the ugly and the very, very ugly. 

The shop, located at Unit 7, Dray Walk, The Old Truman Brewery, E1 6QL if you're so inclined, will feature rail upon rail upon rail of shirts, split between a national team section (hands off the Mexico shirts until 90min arrive, thanks), an English club classic selection (same note, but with Zola Chelsea shirts), an international club selection (seriously - properly international, not just a couple of 13/14 Real Madrid shirts) and a sale section. 

The fast-growing Classic Football Shirt setup recently hosted a shirt exhibition in New York with New York City FC as they continue to take football and streetwear fashion worldwide. 

