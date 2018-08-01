Forgotten Real Madrid Midfielder Set for 'Important' Role Under Julen Lopetegui

By 90Min
August 01, 2018

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos will be given an 'important' role next season following the appointment of head coach Julen Lopetegui, according to reports.


The 21-year-old turned his nose up at interest from Barcelona last summer to complete a €16.5m transfer to the Santiago Bernabéu from Real Betis. However, Ceballos struggled to make an impact in his maiden campaign at the club, playing a total of just 396 minutes in La Liga.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

The youngster did score two goals during his first year with Real Madrid, both of which came in a 2-1 win on the road to Deportivo Alavés, but Ceballos was largely a bit part player under Zinedine Zidane.


Rumours arose this summer that Ceballos could even be shipped out after failing to impress last season despite having a contract at the Santiago Bernabéu until 2023.


However, things will change for the midfielder next season as former Spain manager Lopetegui is ready to give Ceballos a more senior role this year, according to Marca.

Lopetegui has previously worked with Ceballos in the youth teams with Spain, where the former Real Betis star first rose to prominence, and the 51-year-old is confident that the young midfielder can make an impact on the club's first team next season.

Fringe player Mateo Kovačić is expected to leave the Spanish capital this summer and the World Cup finalist has been attracting interest from across Europe, most recently being linked with a move to Chelsea.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Coupled with Real Madrid's already ageing midfield, with Luka Modrić set to turn 33 in September, and Ceballos could become a regular part of their squad throughout next season.

