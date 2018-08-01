Former England U21 Star Saido Berahino Set for Shock International Call Up to Burundi National Team

By 90Min
August 01, 2018

Stoke City striker Saido Berahino has been authorised to play at international level for the Burundi national team by FIFA.

According to the Stoke Sentinel, the 24-year-old, who fled a war torn Burundi at the age of 10, will represent the African country following clearance was gained by their FA.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

Berahino, who has not scored a single goal for the Potters, since joining from West Brom in January 2017, has represented England across six different youth levels.

The forward has made 11 appearances for the England Under-21 side, in which he found the net an impressive ten times, leading to him to be names the England Under-21 Player of the Year in 2014.

Burundi news outlet Iwacu reported that FIFA demanded evidence that the young striker had not played for England at senior level, as well as proof of his Burundian passport.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

General Secretary of the Burundi Football Federation Jérémie Manirakiza, stated: “FIFA has authorized the Burundian international playing for Stoke City on July 25 to wear the jersey of the Burundian national team.

"Saido Berahino is an experienced player. Burundi will benefit enormously from its experience.”

Berahino is likely to make his debut for Burundi against Gabon next month in the build-up to the 2020 African Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

Berahino's club side Stoke suffered relegation from the Premier League last season, and will compete in the Championship under the management of new head coach Gary Rowett in 2018/19. 

