Journalist Reveals the Reason Why Salomon Rondon's Move to Newcastle is Being Held Up

By 90Min
August 01, 2018

Following the permanent transfer of Aleksandar Mitrovic to FulhamNewcastle United are looking to reinvest the funds with the signing of Salomon Rondon, but the deal appears to be stalling.

West Brom are willing to let several of their star players leave the club this summer as a result of their relegation from the Premier League, with Rondon one of many to be linked with an exit from the club.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The Times journalist George Caulkin, one of the more reliable sources when it comes to Newcastle United, was asked about the transfer on Twitter, and revealed that Dwight Gayle's situation is currently delaying the club's move for Rondon.

He said: “As things stand, I don’t think Gayle wants to leave NUFC which is both fair enough and impressive in many ways.


“So that is delaying things".

Sky Sports previously revealed that Newcastle's move for Rondon could see Gayle move to West Brom, either on a loan deal, a permanent transfer or a player-plus-cash deal. Rondon is also believed to have a £16.5m release clause in his contract at the Hawthorns.


The Venezuelan international, like most of his teammates, endured a frustrating campaign with West Brom last season. He played 40 games in all competitions, but was unable to prevent the Baggies from suffering relegation to the Championship, despite his ten goals and four assists.

Lynne Cameron/GettyImages

Gayle offered Newcastle a similar output to Rondon last season, netting six goals in 38 appearances, whilst also setting up four goals for his teammates.


He was a key figure for the club during the 2016/17 season, in which he netted 23 goals in 32 Championship appearances for Newcastle as they earned their promotion back to the Premier League.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Despite this, it appears as though his time at the club could be coming to an end. However, if he is determined to fight for Newcastle United, the club may have to find a new method of financing the deal for Rondon.

