Lazio Chief Claims Offers for Man Utd Target Will Still Be 'Evaluated' Despite Player's Claim

Big money offers for SS Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinković-Savić will be 'evaluated' ahead of the new season despite the player not being for sale, according to the club's president Claudio Lotito.

His comments have appeared to undermine Milinković-Savić's attempts at assuring fans over his future on Tuesday, where in front of Lazio supporters at the club's medical centre, he said: "Of course I'm staying, do you not see that I'm here?"

The Serbia international has been attracting interest from a number of European football's financial powerhouses this summer, with Manchester United, Juventus and Real Madrid all heavily linked with launching an offer.

Milinković-Savić is currently still on the books at the Stadio Olimpico and is set to feature for the club in their opening Serie A match against S.S.C. Napoli, as well as Lazio's trip to face Juventus on matchday two.

However, club president Lotito has admitted that Milinković-Savić could still leave before the Italian transfer window closes on August 17, claiming that big money offers will always be considered by the Biancocelesti.

"I never put Milinković-Savić up for sale," Lotito told RMC Sport. "As with everything, indecent offers will be evaluated. In the interest of the club, I've never taken an emolument, unlike many of my colleagues...

"After Juventus, Inter and Milan, my Lazio is one of the most successful clubs in Italy in terms of trophies."

Milinković-Savić was part of Serbia's World Cup squad that were cruelly knocked out by Switzerland in one of the most (understandably) heated games of the entire tournament, where Xherdan Shaqiri struck in the final minute of the game.

Despite failing to claim a goal or assist during his time in Russia, Milinković-Savić has already shown off his ability in the final third following the last few seasons in Rome.

The Spain-born midfielder has spent the last three years in Italy's capital with Lazio, where he has made 122 appearances across all competitions. During that time Milinković-Savić has scored 24 goals - 14 of which came last season - and claimed 20 assists.