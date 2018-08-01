According to reports, Matt Miazga is on his way to Ligue 1 in France as Chelsea looks to loan the defender to Nantes for the upcoming season. Jeff Carlisle from ESPN FC reported the story earlier on Wednesday, confirming the move pending a medical.

Earlier reports suggested the USMNT defender was on his way to Caen, another team in France's top division who barely avoided relegation last season, but Miazga opted for a move to the Canaries, who finished ninth in the league last year.

The 23-year-old moved from the New York Red Bulls in 2016 to Chelsea, but was quickly loaned out to Eredivisie club Vitesse, making 72 total appearances and scoring five goals. He also helped the club win the KNVB Cup, the first major trophy in the club's history.

The move to France is another important step for Miazga's career as the New Jersey native looks for more first-team football and develop.