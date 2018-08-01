New Star Alisson Claims Liverpool 'Feels Like Home Already' as He Prepares for West Ham Debut

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has claimed that his new club already feels like home after just one day of training, and that he is aiming to be 100% ready for the Premier League opener against West Ham on August 12.

Following his £67m move from Roma, Brazil's number one is part of the group in Evian for a training camp, ahead of Liverpool's final pre-season fixtures.

Speaking to the club's official website, it seems Alisson's new surroundings have already left an impression on him as he gears up for his debut.

He said: "I’ve had a good few resting days with my family but we all couldn’t wait to get the new season under way soon.

"It’s only my first day and I feel at home already!"

While many have speculated when Alisson will get his debut for Liverpool, having only recently returned from the World Cup with Brazil, the keeper's own words suggest he is targeting a first competitive start on the season opener and could take part in the Reds remaining pre-season fixtures against Napoli and Torino.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

"Although these two weeks don’t seem like a long time, it’s enough for us to be ready for our first game against West Ham," he continued.

"We’ll play two friendlies before this game and I’m sure the hard work the squad have put in so far is going to help me become a member of the squad as quickly as possible so that I am 100 per cent ready for our first game to kick off the Premier League in a good way.

"This initial training session has been useful for me to see what our playing style should be in the Premier League.

"It’s also showed me that the team are very well adapted to it and everyone seems to be physically fit, not to say technically – they’re all great players after all."

Regarding his settling in process, Alisson has at least three familiar faces in the squad and spoke of the importance of getting to know the rest of the team quickly.

"It’s important I get to know them [the players] as quickly as possible," he added. "The relationship we develop off the pitch is very helpful for us to gel as a team. I know Fabinho and Bobby [Firmino] and I’m sure they’re going to help me.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"I’ve also already worked with 'Mo Mo' [Salah], the three of them will be very important for me to settle into the squad.

"My first impression tells me it won’t be difficult for me here – it’s a great squad formed by great players and brilliant professionals."