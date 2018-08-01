Unai Emery Eyes World Cup Winner Steven N’Zonzi as Possible Replacement for Arsenal Midfielder

By 90Min
August 01, 2018

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery wants to sign Sevilla midfielder Steven N’Zonzi this summer, but has been informed he will need to sell if he is to bring in the World Cup winner.

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal are looking to strengthen their midfield with the 29-year-old as one of their top targets, but will need to move players on in order to make it happen, with Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey a possible candidate for departure.

N’Zonzi was a part of France’s World Cup winning squad in Russia earlier this summer, as well as winning last season’s Europa League at club level with La Liga side Sevilla.

Emery is said to be interested in spending around £25m for the middle man, having already splashed over £70m on new arrivals Matteo Guendouzi, Bernd Leno, Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Lucas Torreira so far this summer.

Thananuwat Srirasant/GettyImages

However, Arsenal have told Emery that he will need to sell before he can further bolster his squad, with Ramsey top of the potential discard pile to help raise funds.

The 27-year-old, who has one year left on his contract, has been on the books at Arsenal since 2008, and made 32 appearances in all competition for the Gunners last season, scoring 11 goals and assisting on 12 others. And, with Ramsey yet to sign a new contract with the club, a possible sale of the Welshman may be on the cards.

Thananuwat Srirasant/GettyImages

Ramsey has reportedly already received interest in this summer’s transfer window, with the likes of Barcelona considering a move for the midfielder. 

