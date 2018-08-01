West Brom Confirm Belgium World Cup Coach Graeme Jones as New Assistant Manager

West Brom have confirmed the appointment of Graeme Jones as Darren Moore's new assistant manager at the Hawthorns.

Jones was part of Roberto Martinez's coaching team during the World Cup, helping Belgium to achieve their best ever finish at the tournament finals by beating England to third place.

Jones and Moore played alongside each other when they were at Doncaster Rovers. Despite only being together for one season, they have remained friends ever since and have now renewed their working relationship 22 years later.

"Graeme and I have never been out of contact since those first days together at Doncaster and I cannot tell you how delighted I am to have him alongside me," Moore told West Brom's official website.

"He has all the right qualities as a man and all the right qualities as a coach. His attention to detail, his career record, and his qualities as a human being are exactly why I was determined he join me.

"He is an attack-minded coach and while I know what I want from our forward play, I believe Graeme can deliver that with precision."

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Albion were relegated at the end of last season despite a heroic effort from Moore to keep them up. This will be their first season outside the top flight since 2009/10, but Jones is determined to help them bounce back straight away.





"From a football perspective we need to get Albion back to where we should be, where we were," he said.

Jones is already getting down to work, as he joined Moore at the Baggies' training ground on Wednesday to go over tactical plans for their first match of the Championship season against Bolton this weekend.