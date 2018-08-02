Arsenal Legend Nwankwo Kanu Announces Star-Studded Legends Football Game for Charity

By 90Min
August 02, 2018

Arsenal legend Nwankwo Kanu has announced a star studded charity football match in support of the Kanu Heart Foundation, which aims to build a new cardiac centre in Nigeria. 

Kanu has already convinced the likes of Sol Campbell, Lauren and Robert Pires to play in his one-off legend game for charity, with a whole host of footballing legends still yet to be announced. 

The aforementioned trio will play for the 'Premier League Masters' team, where their opponents will be the 'African All-Stars'.

Incidentally, The Petrolex Kanu Cup, in association with Masters Football, is looking to raise money for the Kanu Heart Foundation to provide African children with live saving treatment. 

The highly anticipated match will be held at Barnet FC's ground, The Hive Stadium, on Sunday 30th September 2018, where fans will be eagerly awaiting the sight of their footballing icons taking to the pitch once again. 

Image by Chris Deeley

On the matter of his star studded game, for which tickets are available on Barnet's website, Kanu said: “Since retiring from football, the Kanu Heart Foundation has been my biggest passion.

"It is amazing to be in a position to have helped over 500 children within and outside Nigeria gain access to vital heart operations, having suffered from heart conditions myself – but I want to do more.

“The Petrolex Kanu Cup in association with Masters Football is an opportunity to bring people together to see some amazing players – and my great friends – play the beautiful game once more, whilst also raising money for a good cause. I cannot wait to share the full teams and for the game to kick off!”

The Kanu Heart Foundation has already helped over 500 children, and the all star legends game is being held with the intention of saving many more with the creation of the aforementioned cardiac centre in Abuja, Nigeria. 

With the implementation of the centre, travel costs and accommodation fees for families of sick children should become much more affordable and make the possibility of life saving treatment far more feasible. 

In addition to those intentions, Kanu's foundation seeks to raise awareness in Africa of such heart diseases through educational services, improving the physical and psychological care of their patients and their families, as well as undertaking significant research by building an advanced database to be added to global data. 

Kanu's illustrious career - including accolades such as an Olympic gold medal, a UEFA Champions League winners medal, two Premier League titles and three FA Cups, as well as  twice being named African Player of the Year - was blighted by heart issues. 

These issues included major surgery to replace an aortic valve in 1996, so the 42-year-old knows first hand how damaging and potentially demoralising these issues can be. 

