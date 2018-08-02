Bayern's Arturo Vidal Reportedly Nears Switch to Barcelona With €30m Deal & Personal Terms Agreed

Sources in Spain are claiming that Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal will join La Liga champions Barcelona in the coming days.

The 31-year-old has been at the Allianz Arena since his departure from Juventus in 2015 and is understood to be nearing an exit, with both Barca and Inter interested in securing his services for the season which lies ahead.

According to Sport, the Catalan side have reached a verbal agreement with the player as they wait to see what unfolds in their pursuit of Adrien Rabiot.

They are also reported as having agreed a €30m transfer fee with Bayern.

Translation: "ARTURO VIDAL will be a new BARÇA player !! Sources of the Bayern confirm it to @EsportsRAC1 that the agreement is very close."

Vidal's move, however, is said to be contingent on what hapens with Rabiot, with Sport also claiming that Barca will not go through with the deal if the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder agrees to join them.

The Chilean was a target for the Spanish side last summer, but they opted to sign Paulinho instead. With the Brazilian having headed back to China, Vidal has again emerged as a prospect and the report indicates that he could travel to Spain for a medical on Thursday ahead of the potential switch.

The powerful midfielder will hand Barcelona a different dimension if he moves to the Camp Nou this summer, given his ability to affect play on both ends of the pitch.

A tough tackler and great passer of the ball, Vidal would likely prove an immense signing for the Catalan side, who are looking to repeat the domestic feat achieved last season and improve on their Champions League campaign.