Everton Submit €33m Bid for Marcos Rojo as Man Utd Turn Attention to Yerry Mina

Everton have reportedly submitted a €33m bid for Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo, with Marco Silva keen to reinforce his defence ahead of his first season on Merseyside.

According to Ole, one of Argentina's leading newspapers, the Toffees are extremely keen to acquire the Argentina international from the Red Devils for the 2018/19 season.

Rojo's contract at Old Trafford still has three years left to run, hence the lofty fee being touted for the former Sporting CP man's signature.

Ole also seem pretty convinced Mina to Man United is happening, and that's why Rojo is set to pack his bags, and add the Argentina international has snubbed Wolves because he thinks they're a 'minor' club. — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) August 2, 2018

Allegedly, the final obstacle in the move that would see Rojo swap Old Trafford for Goodison Park is for the player to agree personal terms on the move. Ole report that if the move is to go ahead, Rojo will demand a pay rise in order to join the Merseysiders.

The rumours of a move for Rojo coincidentally come at a time when Silva has banished Ashley Williams - along with Kevin Mirallas, Nikola Vlasic and Cuco Martina - from the first team, with the Welshman said to be close to signing for Stoke City.

If Williams does depart, Silva will be looking to replace him with Rojo and pair the Argentine with another new recruit, Lucas Digne.

Elsewhere, Manchester United would be hoping to replace Rojo with a new acquisition in time for the upcoming season. Having been priced out of a move for Leicester's Harry Maguire, Jose Mourinho may turn his attentions to Barcelona's Colombian defender Yerry Mina.

Mina has been linked with United after starring for his country at the World Cup in Russia this summer, but it would take a fee of around £30m to prise him from the Nou Camp despite the 23-year-old being out of favour in Catalonia.

In what seems to have become the modern indicator of a strong transfer rumour, Mina has deleted all reference to Barcelona from his Instagram account and is now following United.