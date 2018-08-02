Mauricio Pochettino Keen to Keep Young Midfielder This Season as Tottenham Injury Crisis Continues

Tottenham midfielder Josh Onomah may be kept in the first team squad despite several clubs wanting to take the youngster on loan.

Mauricio Pochettino faces injury troubles heading into the new campaign and the Mirror claim this could be a key factor in the 21-year-old not being sent out to another club.





Reportedly, Premier League outfits Burnley and Fulham are interested in loaning the midfielder, while Aston Villa, who Onomah spent last season with, are also are pursuing a deal.

The report claims that Burnley and Fulham both desire a box-to-box midfielder like Onamah to bolster their squads with the opening day of the Premier League season just around the corner.

With Villa, Onamah scored four goals in 33 Championship appearances last term and impressed enough to warrant interest for a quick return.

However, with central midfielders Victor Waynama, Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko all nursing injuries, Pochettino might have to keep the youngster just to make up the numbers. Erik

Lamela is still fighting to reach full fitness after a lengthy absence which has forced him to sit out some of Tottenham's friendlies.

Added to that, Spurs' failure to sign any players this window and with returning World Cup players Eric Dier and Moussa Dembele not scheduled back till 6 August, time is against the Tottenham boss.





Tottenham concluded their USA tour with a 1-0 win against AC Milan in Minneapolis. The London club will now prepare for their opening game away at Newcastle on 11 August.