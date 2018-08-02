Petr Cech Says He Hasn't Received Any Guarantees Over His Starting Spot for Next Season

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has said that he hasn't been handed any surety regarding his starting place following the arrival of Bernd Leno.

The German stopper joined the Gunners earlier this summer for £19.3m and it is expected that he will be Unai Emery's first choice for the position between the sticks, but there has been little clarity so far.

Cech captained Arsenal against his former side Chelsea in a pre-season friendly in Dublin on Wednesday and made several key saves during the match, including one in a penalty shootout that helped the Gunners claim a win, following a first-half save of Alvaro Morata's spot kick.

While David Ospina is likely to leave the club this summer, Cech's future is still shrouded in uncertainty as he enters the final year of his contract.

“No, no," the veteran shot-stopper replied after being asked whether he had received assurances from the new boss (via Standard Sport). "We still have [pre-season] games to play. Obviously for every player you do your best, then the manager has his choice to make.”

Petr Cech doesn't save penalties very often... so Alvaro Morata's must have been bad! 🔴🔵 #AFC #CFC pic.twitter.com/q9Ry5NjqUr — Goal (@goal) August 1, 2018

The former Chelsea keeper is also feeling quite confident over Arsenal's upcoming season given the way they've been performing lately, even in the absence of a few players.





“Step by step we are getting there,” he added. “We have one more game to prepare [against Lazio in Stockholm on Saturday]. It’s always tricky for everybody when you have players coming later and then you have to catch up.

“We have some players missing but we are in a good place. A week and a half to prepare for the first game of the season is to our advantage.

“We are set up a different way, playing a different way from the back. Every manager is different. We work on that during the pre-season and we are improving with every game.”