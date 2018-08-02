Tottenham Fans React on Twitter to Anthony Martial's Social Media Message Amid Growing Speculation

By 90Min
August 02, 2018

Tottenham fans have responded to Anthony Martial's Twitter post by urging the forward to join Spurs amid continued speculation over his future.

The Manchester United forward took to Twitter to explain his absence from the Red Devils' pre-season preparation, stating that family will always come first.

Jose Mourinho had criticised the Frenchman's decision to delay rejoining the squad, but Martial's message on social media indicates that he is not overly concerned by his manager's comments.

Spurs fans, meanwhile, took this opportunity to try and convince Martial to join Tottenham. Some fans even suggested that manager Mauricio Pochettino would take a hands on role in helping Martial cope with his new child.

Tottenham are yet to make a signing this window and fans are growing increasingly concerned by their club's lack of transfer activity. Some reports have suggested that the north London side are interested in signing Lewis Cook for £30m, but no bid has been made.

Due to their frustration, it appears that some fans have taken matters into their own hands and are trying to convince Martial to swap Manchester for London.

Tottenham have been heavily linked with a move for Martial this window but are yet to make a bid for the Frenchman. Pochettino is understood to be an admirer of Martial, but Mourinho is also keen on keeping the forward at Old Trafford.

