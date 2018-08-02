Tottenham Fans React on Twitter to Anthony Martial's Social Media Message Amid Growing Speculation

Tottenham fans have responded to Anthony Martial's Twitter post by urging the forward to join Spurs amid continued speculation over his future.

The Manchester United forward took to Twitter to explain his absence from the Red Devils' pre-season preparation, stating that family will always come first.

Merci à tous pour vos messages. Mon petit Swan va bien, pour la maman ça était plus difficile mais Grâce à Dieu elle va mieux maintenant. Desolé mais ma famille passera toujours avant Tout... Retour demain à Manchester 💪🏾 — Anthony Martial (@AnthonyMartial) August 1, 2018

Jose Mourinho had criticised the Frenchman's decision to delay rejoining the squad, but Martial's message on social media indicates that he is not overly concerned by his manager's comments.

Spurs fans, meanwhile, took this opportunity to try and convince Martial to join Tottenham. Some fans even suggested that manager Mauricio Pochettino would take a hands on role in helping Martial cope with his new child.

What are you sorry for?

Mourinho is a selfish poor man manager.

If he can’t understand a father should be at home with his partner for a few days with his family then he’s more stupid than first thought.

Come to Spurs, poch will prob do some babysitting for you! #COYS — Damien Buhagiar (@djBuhagiar) August 1, 2018

Tottenham are yet to make a signing this window and fans are growing increasingly concerned by their club's lack of transfer activity. Some reports have suggested that the north London side are interested in signing Lewis Cook for £30m, but no bid has been made.

Due to their frustration, it appears that some fans have taken matters into their own hands and are trying to convince Martial to swap Manchester for London.

At Tottenham you get paternity leave.. nudge, nudge, wink wink. — Hotspur Lane (@HotspurLane) August 1, 2018

Come to spurs and they look after u — Andrew Lane (@laneyboy1981) August 1, 2018

@AnthonyMartial you’d be much more appreciated at Spurs, you know what to do #THFC #COYS — Graham O'Brien (@GrahamScutzy) July 29, 2018

@AnthonyMartial come to Tottenham, pochettino will turn you into a superstar #COYS — Stuart Deerin (@soldier7078) July 24, 2018

Tottenham have been heavily linked with a move for Martial this window but are yet to make a bid for the Frenchman. Pochettino is understood to be an admirer of Martial, but Mourinho is also keen on keeping the forward at Old Trafford.