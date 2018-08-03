FC Tokyo to Hire Andres Iniesta Impersonator With Spanish Star's Attendance in Doubt

FC Tokyo's Andres Iniesta impersonator is not exactly a spitting image of the Spanish star. 

By Michael Shapiro
August 03, 2018

Former Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta became the biggest star in Japanese soccer last month, transferring to Vissel Kobe in Japan's top soccer league. But his upcoming absence for a match at FC Tokyo on Sunday caused Tokyo to get creative in an attempt to replace the Spanish star.

With Iniesta traveling to Spain to bring his family to Japan, FC Tokyo opted to hire an Iniesta impersonator, according to ESPN FC, apparently hoping to avoid dissapointment from those who bought tickets to see him at Ajinomoto Stadium. But he was far from a perfect doppleganger. 

The Iniesta impersonator isn't exactly a new-and-improved version, sporting some more pounds than the 34-year-old star. But the impersonator has worked to match Iniesta's beard, a nice touch for the Tokyo crowd.

