Close Friend Reveals Manchester United Midfielder Used to Support Premier League Rivals Liverpool

By 90Min
August 03, 2018

A friend of Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has revealed that the midfielder used to be a Liverpool fan.

Speaking on the BBC World Football podcast, Matic's friend claimed that before the Serbia international moved to the Premier League he was a fan of the Reds. 

However, since the 30-year-old moved to England he has not played for his boyhood team and has therefore had to put his past allegiances to one side.

"Well I can say in my name that when he went (for) the first time to Benfica, he told me he is a fan of Liverpool. I’m also a fan of Liverpool. I was hoping to see him in the red shirt, but no matter Chelsea, Manchester, we cheer for his teams," a friend of Matic told the BBC.

The podcast also revealed that the midfielder is still helping Serbs from his hometown despite moving to the Premier League. Matic has donated some of his wages to construction projects back in Serbia, helping to re-build a football stadium and a church.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Matic joined United last summer and has impressed with his performances so far. Unfortunately, manager Jose Mourinho has revealed that the Red Devils will be without their midfield anchor at the start of the season, due to an injury that Matic picked up at the World Cup.

Speaking to the club's official website, the manager said: "Matic arrived from the World Cup, holiday, direct to surgery because something happened in the World Cup.

"He has had surgery. He is out for the start of the season. He came from the World Cup with the injury and the time he had to rest on holiday was not enough to resolve the problem. I don't know how long he will be out for."

