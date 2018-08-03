Newcastle in Talks With PSG Over Highly Rated Young French Defender Stanley N'Soki

Newcastle United are reportedly lodged in discussions with French giants Paris Saint-Germain over a move for 19-year-old defender Stanley N'Soki.

The highly rated France Under-20 international made his debut for the senior side as a substitute last season and has shown lots of promise. According to the Daily Mail, the Magpies are keen on securing a deal for the youngster before the close of the current transfer window.

Understand Rafa Benitez wants to bring in PSG’s French U20 left-back Stanley N’Soki - and talks have taken place. He’d cost Newcastle around £7m. However as Benitez admitted in Portugal last night, he has “no idea” if any transfers are close. — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) August 2, 2018

The Tyneside outfit are also understood to be interested in West Brom's Kieran Gibbs, but he could cost more than they are willing to pay. N'Soki, on the other hand, would not command a hefty sum.

The young Frenchman, adept at playing at both left back and centre back, has captained his country at several youth levels. He joined PSG's academy four years ago and has made his way into the first team, albeit still far from becoming a regular in the side.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are looking to bring in a few more players ahead of next season. West Brom's Salomon Rondon is understood to be their main striker target, but they have also made a £5m bid for backup option Isaac Kiese-Thelin, who is currently at Anderlecht. Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow have also made an offer for the forward.

Rafa Benitez's side are also said to have made enquiries regarding Lyon centre forward Myziane Maolida.

Newcastle have brought in Ki Sung-yeung, Fabian Schar and Yoshinori Muto so far this summer. Kenedy has also returned on another loan deal from Chelsea, while Martin Dubravka, who was on loan at St James' Park last season, has made his move permanent.