'Not Over Yet': Pavel Nedved Claims Juventus Will Still Complete More Deals as Bonucci Returns

Pavel Nedved claims that Juventus still have work to do in the transfer market, despite completing the signing of Leonardo Bonucci from AC Milan on Thursday.

Bonucci returns to the club after a year in a swap deal with Mattia Caldara, which also saw Gonzalo Higuain join the Rossoneri on loan until the end of the 2018/19 season.

It has been a busy summer for the Bianconeri, with Cristiano Ronaldo stealing the headlines as he joined from Real Madrid in a £99m move last month.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

Joao Cancelo, Emre Can and Douglas Costa have also signed for the Italian champions as their summer spending has surpassed the £200m mark.

But Juventus vice-president Nedved has told the media that his team will continue to be active in the transfer window for the remaining weeks.

"Our shopping is not over yet," he told reporters in the United States after Juventus beat the MLS All Stars on penalties on Wednesday, as quoted by Tuttosport.

Juve's summer spending spree shows that they are going all out to win the Champions League, a trophy they have not lifted since 1996 despite appearing in five finals since then.

With that in mind, and Nedved's quotes showing clear ambition, don't rule out another big-money move before the transfer window closes.

Paul Pogba and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic are among the big names mentioned, though there is little concrete evidence to support the possibility of either joining Juventus.