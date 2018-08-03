'Not Over Yet': Pavel Nedved Claims Juventus Will Still Complete More Deals as Bonucci Returns

By 90Min
August 03, 2018

Pavel Nedved claims that Juventus still have work to do in the transfer market, despite completing the signing of Leonardo Bonucci from AC Milan on Thursday.

Bonucci returns to the club after a year in a swap deal with Mattia Caldara, which also saw Gonzalo Higuain join the Rossoneri on loan until the end of the 2018/19 season.

It has been a busy summer for the Bianconeri, with Cristiano Ronaldo stealing the headlines as he joined from Real Madrid in a £99m move last month.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

Joao Cancelo, Emre Can and Douglas Costa have also signed for the Italian champions as their summer spending has surpassed the £200m mark.

But Juventus vice-president Nedved has told the media that his team will continue to be active in the transfer window for the remaining weeks.

"Our shopping is not over yet," he told reporters in the United States after Juventus beat the MLS All Stars on penalties on Wednesday, as quoted by Tuttosport.

Juve's summer spending spree shows that they are going all out to win the Champions League, a trophy they have not lifted since 1996 despite appearing in five finals since then.

With that in mind, and Nedved's quotes showing clear ambition, don't rule out another big-money move before the transfer window closes.

Paul Pogba and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic are among the big names mentioned, though there is little concrete evidence to support the possibility of either joining Juventus.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)