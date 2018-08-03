PHOTOS: 'Leaked' Manchester City European Third Kit Elicits Mixed Response on Social Media

By 90Min
August 03, 2018

With just one week to go until the Premier League season begins, Manchester City are yet to release their new third kit.

The consensus seems to be that the third kit will feature a diagonal stripe of some sort, with an iconic double stripe on white design drawing admiring glances after it was conceived as a concept kit last week.

But now an alternative design has emerged - leaked, supposedly, by Footy Headlines. This effort is purple with an orange stripe and although it lacks the classy minimalism of the first concept, it's honestly pretty nice.

The early responses to the kit have been polarising. Some are in favour of the bold colour scheme, but more than one person observed that it looks more like it belongs at Aintree than the Etihad Stadium.

Seeing as Manchester City's away kit for this season is already navy blue, purple seems somewhat redundant as it will surely clash with anything the navy clashes with.

However, this will actually be Manchester City's European away kit for the season. This design - or another, if this one turns out to be bogus - will be unveiled before Pep Guardiola's side kick off their Champions League group stage campaign.

This will be the last season that City wear kits designed by Nike, having agreed a lucrative new deal with Puma that will start from the 2019/20 campaign onwards.

