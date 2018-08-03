PHOTOS: 'Leaked' Manchester City European Third Kit Elicits Mixed Response on Social Media

With just one week to go until the Premier League season begins, Manchester City are yet to release their new third kit.

The consensus seems to be that the third kit will feature a diagonal stripe of some sort, with an iconic double stripe on white design drawing admiring glances after it was conceived as a concept kit last week.

But now an alternative design has emerged - leaked, supposedly, by Footy Headlines. This effort is purple with an orange stripe and although it lacks the classy minimalism of the first concept, it's honestly pretty nice.

This one has divided opinion. What are your thoughts on this as a potential #mcfc third kit? 🤔https://t.co/Q42qCoQhl6 — Manchester City News (@ManCityMEN) August 2, 2018

The early responses to the kit have been polarising. Some are in favour of the bold colour scheme, but more than one person observed that it looks more like it belongs at Aintree than the Etihad Stadium.

HONESTLY THE BEST KIT — Enjoy your life (@english4alu) August 2, 2018

Does it come with a horse? — Frank Eldegard (@TS72fre) August 2, 2018

Better suited to a jockey. — Mike Knowles (@MikeKnowles5) August 2, 2018

Seeing as Manchester City's away kit for this season is already navy blue, purple seems somewhat redundant as it will surely clash with anything the navy clashes with.

However, this will actually be Manchester City's European away kit for the season. This design - or another, if this one turns out to be bogus - will be unveiled before Pep Guardiola's side kick off their Champions League group stage campaign.

This will be the last season that City wear kits designed by Nike, having agreed a lucrative new deal with Puma that will start from the 2019/20 campaign onwards.