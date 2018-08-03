​Thibaut Courtois' Former Coach Claims Stopper Will 'Definitely Leave' Chelsea This Summer

Thibaut Courtois will "definitely" leave Chelsea this summer, according to his former international coach.

The 26-year-old has just 12 months remaining on his current deal at Stamford Bridge, with Spanish and European giants Real Madrid hotly tipped as interested suitors.

And while speaking to talkSPORT, as quoted by The Mirror, Graeme Jones, who helped Belgium record their best ever finish at a World Cup by beating England to third place - and who has subsequently joined West Bromwich Albion to work with Darren Moore - stated he does not see the stopper at the Blues when the transfer window shuts at 5pm next Thursday.





“I think definitely in Thibaut’s case," he responded when asked if the Chelsea man would leave the club this summer.

“I think he has got under a year left on his contract now and I can only see him moving. Obviously, he won the Golden Gloves at the World Cup.

Real Madrid, as has become their summer custom, are keen on adding to their goalkeeper options ahead of the incoming campaign, with Keylor Navas, despite aiding Los Blancos secure three consecutive Champions League titles, seemingly not a player which adheres to the Galacticos' mantra.

It was long thought that Manchester United custodian David De Gea would be the man to feature at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu; however, the Spanish capital side have seemingly switched priorities amid the reported unrest in west London.

Lopetegui asked if Keylor Navas will stay at Madrid: 'He's happy, I'm happy with him, so I don't have very much to say. We're lucky to have him.' #mufc #rmcf — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) July 30, 2018

It is claimed that Courtois is keen on a move back to Madrid, where he plied his trade with Atletico for three years, with his children still living in the Spanish capital.

The move would also suit Real Madrid this summer, with Florentino Perez yet to splash the reported funds raised to snap up Kylian Mbappe before Paris Saint-Germain won the race last summer and the over £100m gained during the more recent sale of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus.